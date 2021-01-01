Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after bottles containing hazardous substances were found in a park in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Two plastic bottles containing a white substance were found near a park in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East just after 1 p.m., police say.

The Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene and removed the bottles, police say. The area was taped off while police investigated.

“The contents of the bottles are combustible, considered hazardous and should not be touched,” police said in a news release Friday evening.

They are advising anyone who locates suspicious bottles to contact them immediately.