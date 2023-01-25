Police issue public safety alert, fake oxycodone pills may be in circulation
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor police say fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl may be in circulation in the city.
Police issued the public safety alert Wednesday, saying the fake pills were analyzed to contain fentanyl, which police say is extremely dangerous and potentially lethal.
PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT:
We believe that counterfeit oxycodone tablets may be in circulation across Windsor Essex. These fake pills were analyzed and found to contain fentanyl, which is extremely dangerous and potentially lethal.
Help us spread the word. pic.twitter.com/T8mNbxdC4i
-
