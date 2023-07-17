Police issue update in 1992 disappearance of Kenley Matheson

Police in Nova Scotia have conducted a site visit at a location on Melanson Mountain in relation to the 1992 disappearance of Acadia University student Kenley Matheson.

The Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit made the update to the case public on Friday after a search of Melanson Mountain. The Major Crime Unit was joined by:

the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office

St. Thomas University’s Anthropology Department

Acadia University’s Earth and Environmental Science Department

Doug Teeft of Teeft K9

“Based on the information obtained, the RCMP and our partners are making plans with regard to the best and most effective way to process the site both thoroughly, and safely,” investigators said in a statement.

Investigators say a September 2022 plea for information from the public did not result in any new information coming forward.

But on May 29, 2023, investigators received a call from a journalist hoping to schedule a meeting regarding the investigation. Police say investigators learned the journalist had taken part in a search on May 23 and 24 on Melanson Mountain. According to the journalist, a cadaver dog was brought in to assist the search.

“The dog indicated an area of interest,” RCMP said in a statement, “however, no human remains were located.”

On June 13, investigators met with the cadaver dog team and visited the site on Melanson Mountain. Officers say the area is on “very steep terrain” and safety precautions would be required for any search or excavation efforts.

On June 22, the owner of the property officially permitted the RCMP and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct a search on the property.

Police say more details will be released to the public “once the site processing has occurred.”

KENLEY’S DISAPPEARANCE

He was last seen on Sept. 21, 1992, walking on Main Street in Wolfville, N.S. A police description of Matheson at the time indicated he was wearing jeans, a purple t-shirt and a baseball cap at the time of his disappearance. Police say he was also carrying a red and black backpack.

Since then, loved ones have been unable to make contact with Matheson. His bank account has remained untouched.

Matheson’s case was added to the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program in 2012, offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance.

Five years later, in 2017, police released an age progression sketch of what Matheson may look like in present day.

‘MISSING KENLEY’

Matheson’s disappearance was featured in the 2022 docuseries “Missing Kenley,” created by filmmaker Ron Lamothe.

In October 2022, Lamothe reflected on his journey of over 10 years creating the television program about Matheson’s disappearance.

"It's our belief that Kenley's remains can be returned to his parents in Cape Breton because we believe we know where his remains are," said Lamothe. "So, that would be one of the next steps moving forward is to locate them."

"Missing Kenley" is available on Amazon Prime, Google Play and several other streaming platforms, which are all listed on the "Missing Kenley" website.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly