Police issue warning about phishing scams

Waterloo regional police have issued a scam warning after reports of several victims falling for phishing scams.

Police say the most common scam is when the fraudster sends the victim a text message pretending to be their child.

The scammers then tell the victim they need money to buy a new phone or pay a bill.

Police say the fraudsters give the victim a new phone number for future communication and regularly request funds through e-transfer.

The investigation into these reports is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.