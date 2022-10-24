Police issue warning about violent sexual offender living in Edmonton

Police have issued a warning about a convicted violent sexual offender who is living in Edmonton after being released from jail.

Edmonton Police Service says it has grounds to believe Alexandre Passechnikov, 37, will commit another violent offence against someone in the community.

According to police, Passechnikov is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, causing physical injuries to some of his victims. In 2017, police also said they believed he has an infectious, potentially life-threatening, medical condition that can be transmitted through bodily fluids.

He is described as 6’1”, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Passechnikov’s victims are women and range in age from young adults to the elderly.

He is under a number of court-ordered conditions, including:

He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.

He must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.

He must not travel out of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor.

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise.

He must not consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances.

Anyone with information that Passechnikov has breached any of his conditions is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.