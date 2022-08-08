Police issue warning after three pickup trucks stolen using relay and reprogramming technology

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after three vehicles were stolen using relay and reprogramming technology.

Police said sometime overnight between Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, three separate addresses in south Kitchener had parked vehicles stolen.

All three incidents involved the theft of a Dodge Ram Pickup.

The locations were as follows:

A Dodge Ram Pickup stolen from a driveway in the area of Bechtel Drive and Doon Village Road

A Dodge Ram Pickup stolen from a driveway in the area of Pioneer Drive and Upper Canada Drive

A Dodge Ram Pickup stolen while parked on the street in the area of Pioneer Drive and Upper Canada Drive

According to police, the vehicles were all newer models, high-end vehicles with keyless entry and push start technology.

How does relay vehicle theft work?

The suspect will approach a residence and use technology to find a key fob signal from inside a residence. The technology allows the suspects to remain outside the residence to amplify and transfer the key fob signal in order to unlock, start and steal the vehicle. The theft of the vehicle typically goes undetected until the morning when the owner discovers the vehicle has been stolen and they are still in possession of the key fob.

How does reprogramming vehicle theft work?

The suspects will approach the vehicle and force entry inside. Once inside the vehicle, an electronic device is used to access the vehicle’s diagnostics. The suspects then reprogram a blank key fob so the vehicle can be started.

How to protect your vehicle from a Relay or Reprogramming Theft?

Make your vehicle more secure with the following prevention tips: