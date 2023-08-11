Police issue warning after two trucks collide in Huron County

Police in Huron County are warning the public to be cautious when driving through intersections after two pickup trucks collided in Central Huron on Thursday.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, police responded to an intersection on Base Line for a report of a two-vehicle collision on Thursday.

Police said the collision occurred because one of the drivers had proceeded through the intersection without “taking a few extra seconds” to make sure the road was clear of traffic before driving through.

Only minor injuries were reported.

OPP once again remind motorists to “drive safely.”