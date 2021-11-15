88 collisions reported as snowfall worsens conditions, police emphasize caution
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
As snowfall continues to blanket Edmonton and the surrounding area, motorists are being encouraged to exercise caution while out on the roads.
Due to the deteriorating conditions, Leduc RCMP have issued a warning to drivers.
Police say the roads are icy and blowing snow is reducing visibility in the area.
Police have recommended a few tips to help with safe commuting:
- Make sure the vehicle is completely cleared of snow
- Turn your lights on
- Reduce speed and increase spacing
- Check 511 for updated road reports
- Budget extra time for travel
- Pack a winter survival kit
According to the Edmonton Police Service, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, 88 collisions were reported to them — including three accidents involving injuries, 14 hit-and-runs, and 71 crashes that damaged property.
