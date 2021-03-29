Police launch diversity-focused community cruiser design

Waterloo regional police have launched a new community cruiser design focused on diversity.

In a news release, officials said the cruiser is the first in the diversity design series, which aims "to capture the spirit of Canadian newcomers, as well as African, Caribbean, South Asian, and Arabic cultures."

“Our Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Unit is always looking for ways to highlight diversity in our community,” Sgt. Eric Boynton said in the news release. “This is another step in an effort to build positive bridges with our community partners.”

Officials said the cruiser was part of a project to reflect diversity within Waterloo Region's community.

“Each element featured in the designs is an opportunity to engage, connect, and educate our community,” Chief Bryan Larkin said. “All of our diversity design cruisers will have a QR code that community members can scan, which will provide more insight into the design featured on each unique vehicle. We cannot wait to share more of the designs with Waterloo Region.”

Three other community cruiser designs are expected throughout the year.