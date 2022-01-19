Police launch homicide investigation into death of Winnipeg man
Winnipeg police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a Winnipeg man who was found with serious injuries in an apartment on Main Street.
On Monday evening, police said general patrol officers responded to a report of 'suspicious circumstances' at an apartment in the 800 block of Main Street. Police would not say what the circumstances were.
When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a man who had been seriously injured. Officers began giving the man emergency medical care before he was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said the man died from his injuries.
Winnipeg police were not able to provide details as to the man's injuries, saying the information being released is limited as the investigation is still in the early stages.
Police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Joseph Matthew Myran. The homicide unit is investigating his death.
Police said no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
