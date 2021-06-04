Police launch mischief investigation after $20K in damage caused at Palmerston business

Police are investigating mischief at a Palmerston businesses after about 20 vehicle windows were smashed, causing around $20,000 in damage.

According a release from Wellington County OPP, unknown suspects entered the property sometime between May 28 and June 3 and smashed the windows and windshields out of the vehicles.

Fire extinguishers were allegedly used to cause damage to vehicles, which were all un-plated for either scrap, antique or for sale.

Police say fireworks were also set off in the area during that period of time and that a golf club that didn't belong to the business was also found on the property.

Officials pegged the damage at more than $20,000.

The owner of Dobson's, where the mischeif took place, said the damage to some of the antique vehicles is irreplaceable.

"Sometimes if there is a flat glass you can get them cut, but if they’re a curve glass, they’re impossible to find," said Mike Dobson.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.