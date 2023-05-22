Police lay 23 charges on Cambridge's McQueen Shaver Boulevard in three hours

Another traffic blitz has resulted in 23 charges in three hours for drivers along a now notorious stretch of road that runs along the border of Cambridge and North Dumfries.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) posted that they were stationed on McQueen Shaver Boulevard Saturday night.

Among the 23 charges police laid in three hours, eight vehicles were seized for two weeks, and eight drivers lost their licences for a month.

Police say the speeds ranged from 101 km/h to 147 km/h in the 60 km/h zone. Two vehicles were also seen racing.

Excessive speeding and stunt driving has been reported on McQueen Shaver Boulevard for years.

Police charged five drivers in one night along the stretch back in 2021, while a G2 driver was caught going 100 km/h over the speed limit last month.

Nearly two weeks ago, Cambridge city councilors passed a motion to ask the Region of Waterloo to designate McQueen Shaver Boulevard a "community safety zone." This would allow traffic cameras to be installed.

The motion says residents and police have clocked drivers going as fast as 200 km/h.

"This happens more later in the evening, but even in the day I've seen these muscle cars," said nearby resident Susan Shackleton. "It's like living next to a NASCAR raceway."

The charges at McQueen Shaver Boulevard were part of a traffic blitz called Project ERASE from WRPS.

Police add that, in Waterloo Saturday night, 68 charges were laid, five vehicles were found to be unfit for driving and had their plates removed, and three vehicles were seized for stunt driving offences.