Police lay additional charges following counterfeit money and fraud investigation

A Windsor man is facing a total of 26 charges after police seized additional items following a counterfeit money and fraud investigation last month.

Investigators from the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation into the suspected possession of counterfeit money and fraud in December.

Police identified an adult male suspect and an involved vehicle, a blue 4-door Lexus with misused licence plates.

The Windsor Police Service, along with LaSalle Police Service and Essex County OPP, were working together after it was discovered that multiple counterfeit currency incidents were also occurring in other jurisdictions involving the same suspect.

On Thursday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 p.m., Windsor police officers found the suspect at a lodging establishment located in the 1400 block of Division Road and arrested him without incident.

The man was charged with the following:

three counts of Possess Counterfeit Money

three counts of Uttering Counterfeit Money

three counts of Fraud Not Exceeding $5,000

Over the course of the investigation, a second vehicle was identified. Both were seized and police received judicial authorization to search the vehicles.

A warrant was executed on Friday for both the silver four-door BMW and the Lexus which was previously located and seized by police.

During the search, police found several items that led to further charges. Police say some of the items included several counterfeit licence plates, a quantity of counterfeit Canadian and U.S. cash, as well as identification and credit cards that did not belong to the suspect.

As a result, Brendon Moncrieff, 27, is now facing a total of 26 charges.

Any individuals or businesses in the area who have encountered similar counterfeit incidents to contact the police and report the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com