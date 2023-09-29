Police lay charge in sexual assault at baseball field in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police has laid one charge in connection to a sexual assault at a baseball field in Halifax earlier this year.

Police say they received a report of a sexual assault in the area of the Mainland Common baseball field, near the Halifax Transit Lacewood Terminal on May 1.

Police say a man approached a woman he did not know at the transit terminal around 1 p.m. According to police, the man allegedly lured the victim to an area of the baseball field, and sexually assaulted her.

Police say 35-year-old Donald George Loppie was arrested on Sept. 6 in Halifax.

Loppie is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face one count of sexual assault.

Police say no further details will be released out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and well-being.

