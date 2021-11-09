Police lay charges after 2 armed robberies in Stony Plain
Charges have been laid following two armed robberies at pharmacies in Stony Plain.
On Sunday at around 11 a.m., Parkland RCMP were called to the North Central Co-op Pharmacy.
Police were told a woman, who had passed a handwritten note to a pharmacist indicating she had a gun and demanded OxyContin pills, had already fled the scene.
RCMP found the suspect vehicle in a nearby mall parking lot. While there, they got a call about another robbery at Rexall Drugs in the shopping centre.
RCMP said they found the woman in question as she exited the store. Police later learned she had again indicated she had a gun and demanded Oxycodone.
She was taken into custody without incident.
Julie Katheen Brendel, 48, was charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, one count of being disguised with intent to commit an offence, and two counts of uttering threats.
Brendel is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on Dec. 1.
