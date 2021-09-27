Police lay charges after shots fired in south Ottawa

Ottawa police are say charges have been laid after shots were fired in the city's south end early Monday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Albion Road South, in the Blossom Park neighbourhood. No one was injured.

Police say shots were fired at a property and officers found bullet casings at the scene.

Later, a vehicle possibly linked to the shooting was found on Highway 417 westbound near the Parkdale exit; all four occupants were arrested and a gun was seized.

Albion Road South was closed between D'Aoust Avenue and Wyldewood Street for several hours. It reopened around 11 a.m.

Hassane Djimadingar, 19, of Terrebonne, Que., Ibraham Abd-Alla, 18, of Montreal, and two minors from Montreal are now facing several gun-related charges. Ottawa police said they were due in court Monday.

Seeking witnesses

Ottawa police say investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information about this shooting. They are also looking for anyone who may have been in the area or who may have dashcam footage or security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit.