Police lay charges following hit-and-run in Lowertown

Ottawa police have announced charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Lowertown on Sunday.

In a press release on Monday, police said a man riding on an e-scooter was crossing Rideau Street at Wurtemburg Street at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a driver ran a red light and hit him. The driver continued on and left the scene.

The man's injuries were serious but he is now in stable condition.

On Tuesday, police announced that 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident and careless driving.

Charles Toussaint is due in court later this year.

The accusations have not been proven in court.