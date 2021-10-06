Police lay charges in connection with machete attack on teens, break-and-enter

The Winnipeg Police Service says an arrest has been made after two teens were assaulted in what is believed to be a machete attack.

Officers were first called Tuesday between 7 and 8 p.m. to Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street where they found a teenage victim who was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say about a half-hour later, they were called to a hotel parking lot in the 100 block of Garry Street where a second injured teenager was found. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

The Major Crimes Unit took over investigations. It believes both victims were assaulted during separate altercations by the same person who was previously known to them.

A 15-year-old male from Winnipeg has been arrested and faces several assault and weapon-related charges.

He was detained in custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.

BREAK AND ENTER ARREST

Police also responded to a report just before 6 a.m. Wednesday of an assault in the 200 block of Portage Avenue.

Officers said a man broke into a business and attempted to stab two security guards.

Police took a male suspect into custody who was being restrained by security.

The WPS said it is believed the man broke into a business and stole a number of things. He was confronted by security guards when he tried to leave.

Police said he then attempted to stab them with a screwdriver. Both security guards were hurt but did not need to go to hospital.

Police say while in custody, the suspect tried to give a false name but was soon identified.

Michael Paul Koroscil, 36, from Winnipeg faces a slew of charges including break, enter and theft and two counts of assault with a weapon.

He was detained into custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.