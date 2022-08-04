Police lay charges in fatal Springwater Township collision

OPP have laid charges following an investigation into a fatal collision in Springwater Township.

A 57-year-old man from New Lowell is charged with careless driving causing death and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm.

On Feb. 20, just before 6:00 p.m., police were called to a crash between a pickup truck and a car on Highway 90 at George Johnston Road.

The driver of the car later died in hospital, and the passenger suffered serious injuries, according to police.

The 57-year-old driver of the pickup truck and his passenger were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.