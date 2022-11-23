Police lay criminal charge against driver in Bradford crash that killed elderly couple
Police charged a Brampton, Ont. man with two counts of dangerous operation causing death in connection with a collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury in July.
South Simcoe police say the accused was driving southbound on County Road 27, north of Highway 9, on July 21, when the crash occurred.
The impact caused one of the vehicles to erupt in flames.
Police say an 84-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman from Toronto, who were travelling in one vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene , while the 29-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police say he has since been released from the hospital.
The cause of the collision has not been revealed. At the time, police told CTV News speed was a possible factor.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a future date to answer to the charges.
