Police lay manslaughter charge in connection to West End homicide

Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in the West End that police said stemmed from an argument at a social gathering.

Police previously identified 20-year-old Tyler McKay as the victim of an early-morning homicide on Saturday in the 400 block of Toronto Street.

On Sunday, officers arrested 29-year-old Jordan Julius Irving and charged him with manslaughter and an unrelated warrant for failing to appear in court. The charges against him have not been tested in court.

Police said McKay and Irving had been at a social gathering at a home on Toronto Street on Saturday when they got into an argument outside the home.

Police allege during the argument, Irving stabbed McKay and ran away.

Officers were called to the home around 2 a.m. and found McKay unconscious. They performed CPR before he was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He later died of his injuries.

Police said Irving has been detained in custody.

This is the 22nd homicide in Winnipeg in 2021.