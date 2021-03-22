A group representing police leadership in Manitoba is calling on the province to prioritize police officers in its vaccine rollout after the most vulnerable populations, saying officers are at a significant risk.

On Monday, the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP) urged the provincial government to include police officers immediately in its vaccine priority groups.

The MACP said in a release that officers face a significant risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to close contact with a number of people in confined spaces.

"They respond to individuals in medical distress, transport patients to medical help, make life-saving efforts including performance of CPR, trauma first aid, delivery of Naloxone, and the like. They intervene in situations where individuals may be severely intoxicated, badly injured or violent," the MACP said in the release.

"They do not have the opportunity to socially distance during these interactions."

The MACP said it also fears officers may unknowingly carry and spread the virus into vulnerable populations.

"The MACP is aware of multiple instances where officers provided CPR to persons who were later confirmed to be COVID-19 positive," the association said in the release.

Winnipeg police told CTV News there are two active cases among its members as of March 4. There have been 44 cases among the Winnipeg Police Services listed as recovered.

The Winnipeg Police Service said Chief Danny Smyth supports the call to have front line officers vaccinated.

It is a call echoed by the Manitoba RCMP.

"As with other first responders, our officers have been on the front line since the very first day of the pandemic and have done everything they can to ensure the safety and security of Manitobans," an RCMP spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

The spokesperson said only a small number of RCMP officers have been infected with COVID-19, and all have recovered.

"The reality is, however, that officers have been infected and more will likely become infected due to the nature of their work."

The MACP said the most vulnerable must be the first priority for COVID vaccines.

"But then we also need to make sure that those who protect them are protected from the virus as well," it said in the news release.

A spokesperson for the province said the Vaccine Implementation Task Force expands eligibility based on the direction of more than 60 medical experts, including doctors, epidemiologists, pharmacists and nurses.

"At this time, age and some underlying medical conditions continue to be the greatest risk factors for serious outcomes from COVID-19," they told CTV News in a written statement.

"While the supply of vaccine is slowly increasing, we must still make very significant and difficult decisions about how to allocate this life-saving intervention."

The spokesperson said the province met with representatives from law enforcement last month to tell them this.