Police lift lockdown at Georgian College Barrie campus
Barrie police say Georgian College's Barrie campus was placed in lockdown on Tuesday morning after a specific threat was made at the facility.
Students and faculty were evacuated from the campus, with many waiting at the neighbouring hospital's parking lot and helipad while police investigated.
The police service say the lockdown was a precaution after receiving a concerned call about a threat to the college.
Police will not say if the concerned call came from a student, teacher or parent.
Barrie police say the investigation is over. They say there is no concern at this point and students should check with the college as some classes may be rescheduled.
They add there are no indicators that this was a swatting call, a harassment tactic to fool police into heading to a false emergency.
Police say it is not connected to the lockdown at Bear Creek Secondary School this morning. The school evacuated, and police were called.
Officers determined there was no threat, and students and staff resumed the regular school day shortly afterwards.
