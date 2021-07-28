Police locate human remains, may be connected to N.S. woman’s disappearance nearly 22 years ago
Nova Scotia RCMP has recovered human remains that may be connected to a woman who went missing from Eastern Passage nearly 22 years ago.
Officers from the Integrated RCMP and Halifax Regional Police Special Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Division have recovered remains in the search for Arlene McLean who was reported missing from Eastern Passage in September 1999.
Police say they are working with the Medical Examiner’s office to conclusively identify the remains.
According to police, McLean left her home on Melrose Place in the family car at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, 1999.
When she left, she indicated to her husband that she wouldn’t be gone for long, but she was never heard from again, and her car, a green, 1993 four-door Hyundai Elantra with Nova Scotia licence plate CMG-691, has never been found.
Police say McLean left with only her purse and the clothes she was wearing. She left behind her husband and eight-year-old son.
Investigators believed her disappearance was suspicious and likely the result of foul play.
The investigation is ongoing.
