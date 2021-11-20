Police locate impaired driver asleep at the wheel at Gatineau drive-thru

Two police officers waiting for food at a Gatineau fast food restaurant picked up an impaired driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel in the drive-thru line, police say.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaoauis police released information about the incident that happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Police say the two officers waiting at the drive-thru of a Gatineau McDonald's noticed the driver in front of them was not moving.

"At the same time, the manager of the location even went outside to check on the driver who seemed to be asleep at the wheel," said police in a statement on Facebook.

"One of the police officers also approached the vehicle but the driver decided to take off without even taking his meal."

Police say officers attempted to stop the driver, "who decided to continue slowly for approximately two kilometres to a residence, making sure to stop at all red lights despite the patrol vehicle behind him with lights and siren on."

Officers arrested the driver when he eventually stopped.

"Police officers quickly realized that the 24-year-old man from Gatineau was in an advanced state of intoxication and proceeded to arrest him," said police. "During the tests, he was nearly three times over the legal limit."

Police say the driver's vehicle was seized for 30 days and his licence was suspended for 90 days.