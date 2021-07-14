Police locate man wanted on more than a dozen charges thanks to tip: OPP

Huron County OPP say 45-year-old Shawn Douglas Elliott has now been located thanks to a tip received by Perth County OPP.

A call had been put out to the public on Wednesday afternoon asking people to be on the look out for the man, who was wanted on a number of charges.

Police responded to a residence in Listowel the same evening, taking the suspect into custody without incident.

Elliot has been charged with the following:

three counts of sexual assault

two counts of assault

sexual assault with a weapon

assault with a weapon

break and enter, commit indictable offence

mischief under $5,000

six counts of failing to comply with probation order

The accused was beign held in custody as he is awaited a hearing on Thursday.