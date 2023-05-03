Police locate missing 13-year-old girl in Thornhill
A 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Thornhill home on Tuesday evening has been found safe and sound, following an hours-long search.
Police set up a command post at a community centre on Bathurst Street south of Rutherford Road on Wednesday morning, as they conducted a search for the girl.
She was then located at a nearby mall at around noon after a citizen recognized her images from news reports.
She was checked out by paramedics but is believed to be fine, police said.
"Through the power of social media and the power of the media we were able to get her image out there and fortunately a citizen was able to see that image and call police," Duty Insp. Stu Garner told CP24 shortly after the girl was found.
Members of the York Regional Police Search and Rescue participated in the search for the girl on Wednesday morning.
UPDATE- Missing teen in Vaughan has been located safely as a result of a tip from a member of the community. Thank you to everyone who assisted with watching for her and with sharing her photos— York Regional Police (@YRP) May 3, 2023
