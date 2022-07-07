Police locate missing Orford Township man

Police in Chatham-Kent are thanking the public for their help locating a man who was reported missing.

Peter White, 83, of Orford Township was last seen in the area of Bury Road in Orford Township around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

On Thursday, officers say he was located by police following an extensive search effort. The man is in stable condition.

Police and family were concerned for his safety and well-being.