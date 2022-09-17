Police locate motorcycle involved in hit-and-run that injured officer

Tips from the public helped the Edmonton Police Service locate the motorcycle involved in a hit-and-run that injured an officer Wednesday evening.

In an update Saturday, police say a search of a Windermere home located the red 2005-06 Honda CBR 600RR motorcycle.

"We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance distributing photos of the motorcycle and helping us to solicit information," said Sgt. Travis Cruise, EPS Major Collisions unit member.

"We received many helpful tips and were able to locate it as a result."

According to police, the investigation into the collision is "ongoing."

The crash happened in a construction zone near Terwillegar Drive northbound and 37 Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday as the officer was conducting traffic enforcement.

A source told CTV News Edmonton the officer suffered a broken leg that required surgery.

Speed is considered a factor in the collision by investigators.