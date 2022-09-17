Police locate motorcycle involved in hit-and-run that injured officer
Tips from the public helped the Edmonton Police Service locate the motorcycle involved in a hit-and-run that injured an officer Wednesday evening.
In an update Saturday, police say a search of a Windermere home located the red 2005-06 Honda CBR 600RR motorcycle.
"We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance distributing photos of the motorcycle and helping us to solicit information," said Sgt. Travis Cruise, EPS Major Collisions unit member.
"We received many helpful tips and were able to locate it as a result."
According to police, the investigation into the collision is "ongoing."
The crash happened in a construction zone near Terwillegar Drive northbound and 37 Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday as the officer was conducting traffic enforcement.
A source told CTV News Edmonton the officer suffered a broken leg that required surgery.
Speed is considered a factor in the collision by investigators.
-
Barrie commemorates the Battle of BritainA week's worth of events commemorating the Battle of Britain wrapped up in Barrie on Sunday.
-
RCMP seek N.B. man wanted on three arrest warrants who may be armedRCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a man wanted on three arrest warrants.
-
'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeralOn the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
-
Marlborough Mall throws a 50th birthday party in northeast CalgaryA Calgary shopping institution celebrated half a century of selling, shopping and entertaining Saturday.
-
Corgi-lovers pay tribute to late Queen in VancouverOn the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, dozens of corgis -- along with their humans -- gathered in a Vancouver park to pay tribute to a woman whose enduring love for the short-legged dogs made the breed famous.
-
Windsor Lawn Bowling Club attracts top playersThe Windsor Lawn Bowling Club finished hosting two major national championship events Sunday.
-
'The Fabelmans' wins People's Choice, 'Riceboy Sleeps' snags Platform Prize at TIFFSteven Spielberg's debut at the Toronto International Film Festival proved to be a hit with audiences, as his semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans" snagged the coveted People's Choice prize on Sunday.
-
'The legacy needs to be honoured': Dufferin Gang remembered in SelkirkA group of Second World War veterans who all lived on the same block in Selkirk at one time or another is being remembered for their service.
-
Over 500 people gather in Airdrie to celebrate OnamOver 500 people gathered in Airdrie Saturday to celebrate Onam.