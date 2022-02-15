Police locate remains of man killed in Prince Albert homicide

The remains of a Prince Albert man killed in a homicide late last year have been found.

On Feb 10, Byron Bear was found dead in a rural area near Hague, according to Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).

Around 4 a.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of Ninth Street East.

While officers found "evidence of a serious assault" there was no victim, PAPS said in a previous news release.

Bear was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7.

Raine Farrow, 23, and Kyle Burns, 37, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in his death.