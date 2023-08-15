Police locate vehicle sought in connection with Market Mall homicide
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Calgary police have found a vehicle involved in the city's latest fatal shooting.
Investigators issued a request for information about a white Volvo XC60 shortly after the shooting death of Danny Truong at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Market Mall.
On Tuesday, officials said the vehicle has been found, but did not share any other information about the case.
Following an autopsy on Monday, police identified Truong, 23, as the victim of the targeted attack.
No suspects have been arrested in the case.
It is Calgary's 12th homicide of 2023.
