Police, London International Airport launch new campaigns on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Organizations across Southwestern Ontario are shedding new light on the problem of human trafficking.

Tuesday marks National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and London police are launching a new campaign #KnowHumanTrafficking, to highlight the issue and educate the community – especially young girls.

London police say victims are mostly women coerced and used for a sexual purpose. Roughly a quarter of cases involve girls under 18.

“The London Police Service Human Trafficking Unit is committed to supporting survivors of human trafficking and bringing the criminals involved to justice. What is equally important is our commitment to educating people so that we can prevent this crime from happening in the first place,” says Det.-Sgt. Katherine Dann, head of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section in a news release.

“We know that young girls between the ages of 11-14 are most vulnerable in relation to human trafficking. There are things that parents can watch for, and that kids themselves might not realize are warning signs. We created this campaign to educate and empower young girls, and to help raise awareness in the community,” she adds.

Meanwhile, airports across the country, including London International Airport, have also created an awareness campaign called #NotInMyCity to help with the efforts to curb human trafficking.

The initiative looks to not only raise awareness, but provide education materials to airports to prevent child sexual exploitation and sex trafficking across Canada. It also allows victims to identify themselves and ask for help.

“It is sadly not uncommon for airports to be used as transportation hubs for human traffickers, making it all the more important for airport staff and passengers to be aware of signs of human trafficking and also how to safely report a suspected case” says Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of London International Airport.

“We are proud to support and partner with #NotInMyCity as they do invaluable work to disrupt and end human trafficking in Canada.”