iHeartRadio

Police look for Brian Laundrie in reserve; Gabby Petito still not found

image.jpg
Police searched a vast Florida wildlife reserve on Saturday for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito, while across the country the FBI hunted for clues about the missing woman in a mountainous national park in Wyoming.
12