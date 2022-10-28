Police look for missing 41-year-old man

Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) are concerned for the well-being of a missing 41-year-old man.

Terry Mansley is described as 6-foot-2 with a thin build and beard. He was seen wearing a grey sweater, dark jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

It is believed Mansley was last seen during the overnight hours on Wednesday in Kitchener.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.

