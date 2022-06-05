Police look for suspect after victim was stabbed Saturday at Oxford and Richmond

An investigation continues after a man was stabbed in the leg Saturday.

The incident took place in the area of Oxford Street East and Richmond Street around four in the morning, Saturday.

The suspect has been described as a white male between the ages of 20-30 with short blonde hair, short facial hair, and blue jeans.

The victim, who was transported to hospital for treatment is now recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.