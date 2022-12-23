Police look for suspect in connection with sexual assaults on Viva buses in Vaughan

York Regional Police (YRP) is looking for a suspect after a female victim was sexually assaulted on a Viva Blue bus on two separate occasions.

The incidents were reported to police on Wednesday by a female victim who was sexually assaulted by the same male suspect while riding the bus heading south on Dufferin Street towards Steeles Avenue in Vaughan.

Police say the first incident happened on Dec. 5, at around 3:30 p.m., as the suspect got onto the bus near Dufferin Street and Confederation Parkway.

The suspect sat beside the victim and then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The next incident happened a couple of weeks later, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at around the same time.

Investigators with YRP’s Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section released photos of a suspect, who investigators describe as a five-foot-eight Black man in his mid-40s.

He has a thin build, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket, black leather baseball cap, black pants, and was carrying a black bag with a red logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.1800222tips.com.

This incident comes after Toronto police arrested a man in connection with a series of assaults on two different Viva buses in North York.