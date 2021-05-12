Police look for suspects in car wash break and enter

Police are requesting the help from the public in identifying three suspects involved in a break and enter at a car wash.

Three male suspects, who were captured on video surveillance, forced their way into a car wash at 875 Wellington Road South on April 29.

The suspects allegedly took cash, tools, personal property, and car keys from inside the business.

The vehicle they fled in – a Chevrolet Bold electric car that they allegedly stole from the parking lot was later recovered.

Police are looking for the following suspects:

Suspect 1

Male

Caucasian

Slim build

Approximately 5'10

Wearing a black hoodie with 'Palm Angle' written on the back

Dark face mask

Gloves

Backpack

Blue 'digital style' camouflage pattern





Suspect 2

Male

Caucasion

Slim build

Approximately 5'10

Wearing a baseball cap with a headlamp attached

Black face mask

Black hooded sweatshirt

White watch

Brown pants

Black backpack with 'Canada' written on it





Suspect 3

Male

Black jacket

Black pants

Hood pulled over head

Face was covered

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.