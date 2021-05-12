iHeartRadio

Police look for suspects in car wash break and enter

(Source: London Police Service)

Police are requesting the help from the public in identifying three suspects involved in a break and enter at a car wash.

Three male suspects, who were captured on video surveillance, forced their way into a car wash at 875 Wellington Road South on April 29.

The suspects allegedly took cash, tools, personal property, and car keys from inside the business.

The vehicle they fled in – a Chevrolet Bold electric car that they allegedly stole from the parking lot was later recovered.

Police are looking for the following suspects:

Suspect 1

  • Male
  • Caucasian
  • Slim build
  • Approximately 5'10
  • Wearing a black hoodie with 'Palm Angle' written on the back
  • Dark face mask
  • Gloves
  • Backpack
  • Blue 'digital style' camouflage pattern

Suspect 2

  • Male
  • Caucasion
  • Slim build
  • Approximately 5'10
  • Wearing a baseball cap with a headlamp attached
  • Black face mask
  • Black hooded sweatshirt
  • White watch
  • Brown pants
  • Black backpack with 'Canada' written on it

Suspect 3

  • Male
  • Black jacket
  • Black pants
  • Hood pulled over head
  • Face was covered

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.