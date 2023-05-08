iHeartRadio

Police look for vandals who damaged glass bus shelters across London


Police are looking for vandals involved in destroying eight glass bus shelters across the city since January (Source: London Police Service)

Police are asking for the public's help locating those responsible for destroying eight glass bus shelters across the city since January.

A map was released today of the affected locations, indicated by the red pins.

On Friday, police were made aware of a number of shelters damaged by vandals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

12