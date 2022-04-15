Police look for vehicle related to shooting death in southwest Edmonton

An autopsy has confirmed that a man found dead in a southwest Edmonton garage was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

41-year-old Curtis Vidal’s death has been ruled a homicide.

His body was found Tuesday night after police received reports of an injured man in the area of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent.

Police are also looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver 2015 Subaru Outback in that area between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.