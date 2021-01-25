York Regional Police are looking for witnesses after shots were fired at a home early Sunday morning in Newmarket.
According to police, officers responded to Maurice Court in the area of Yonge Street, and Davis Drive around 1:15 a.m., where they found two bullet holes in the residence.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Police say investigators learned the shots were fired from a vehicle they believe to be a black Mercedes, which fled from the area before officers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.