Police look for witnesses after injured man found unconscious in Vanier

Ottawa police are asking for help from the public as they investigate the circumstances surrounding a man's injuries.

Police say officers were called to Carillon Street, between Hannah Street and Baribeau Street, in Vanier at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The man was unresponsive and had severe injuries. He was subsequently taken to hospital.

Police are now asking for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have surveillance footage that could aid investigators, to contact them.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 Ext 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free 1-800-222-8477 or on crimestoppers.ca.