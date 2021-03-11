Vancouver police are asking anyone who witnessed what they’re describing as a “possibly violent confrontation” between a man and woman outside a Walmart on Sunday to get in touch right away.

In a news release, Sgt. Steve Addison said it’s believed a number of people saw what happened around 8:15 p.m. in the store’s parking lot on Grandview Highway near Boundary Road, but left before speaking to police.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, but we believe a woman may have been in distress and we urgently need to find out more,” he said, and added police don’t know the relationship between the two people, whether anyone was injured, or if a crime even occurred.

The Vancouver police department said officers were close by when the incident took place and responded to a 911 call, after people reported seeing and hearing an altercation between a man and woman who were standing near a black Dodge Challenger. However, the vehicle left before police arrived and has not been located.

A man police said was the “primary witness” is described as white, in this 60s with grey hair and a beard, who was driving a grey SUV.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or even with the man and woman who were involved so we can better understand what happened,” Addison said.

People who have information can call detectives at 604-717-2541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.