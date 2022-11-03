Police look to identify female connected to firearms investigation

The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a female who officers believe is connected to an ongoing firearms investigation.

On July 14, she was seen walking to and from Kingsway Mall. Police released surveillance images of the person of interest in the hope of finding her.

"EPS investigators are looking to identify the female, who is a person of interest in an ongoing firearms investigation," police said in a statement Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.