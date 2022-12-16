Police look to identify people involved in ByWard Market fight

Ottawa police are looking to identify the people involved in a fight in the ByWard Market last month that left two men with stab wounds.

Police say at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, a fight involving several people began on the sidewalk outside a business on Clarence Street.

"Two men were assaulted and stabbed," police said in a statement.

"Both were taken to hospital and released with non-life threatening injuries."

Police say investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured the fight on cellphone video.

Anyone with information can contact the Ottawa Police Service Central Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.