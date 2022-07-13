Police look to identify seven persons of interest in fatal Mississauga stabbing
Police are looking to identify seven persons of interest after a man was fatally stabbed outside a banquet hall in Mississauga earlier this month.
On July 4, Peel Police responded to a weapons-related call at Mississauga Grand Banquet and Event Centre at 35 Brunel Road, shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Officers located two men suffering from stabbing injuries.
One man was found without vital signs on the pavement and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The second victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Suspects involved in the incident fled before police arrived.
On Wednesday, police released images of seven persons of interest that they would like to identify and speak to.
Anyone with information, surveillance or dash camera footage that may have captured moments leading up to, during, or after the incident is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
P.E.I. RCMP seek information from public following suspicious fire in BreadalbaneEast Prince RCMP is seeking information from the public in relation to an investigation into a suspicious fire in Breadalbane, P.E.I.
-
What is the BA.5 variant and why does it seem to be reinfecting so many people with COVID-19?BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization's most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.
-
LaSalle man charged with having twice legal limit of alcohol in system after crashA young LaSalle man is facing charges after police say he crashed a vehicle with over two times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
-
Do you recognize this man? B.C. suspect wanted on multiple warrants considered 'armed and dangerous'B.C. Mounties are hoping the public will help locate a man they say is wanted on multiple warrants.
-
Premiers wrap talks with no date for meeting with Ottawa on health careCanada's premiers have wrapped up talks in Victoria, B.C., frustrated that a date has yet to be set for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau focused on health care.
-
Woman, 75, dies following collision involving car, semi-tractor in Glenwood, N.S.Yarmouth Rural RCMP is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman in Glenwood, N.S.
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery plant in OntarioPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached a deal with Umicore, a global materials technology and recycling group, to build a new battery facility in Ontario's Loyalist Township that will supply materials for one million electric vehicles a year.
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life togetherFor 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
Strange goal line play has people talking after CPL game in WinnipegValour FC posted a 1-0 win over HFX Wanderers FC on Sunday but it was a no-goal that had people talking after the Canadian Premier League game.