Police look to identify thief linked to 3 pharmacy robberies in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police service is investigating three pharmacy robberies on Jan. 3 and 4 on the city’s south side.

On Monday, at roughly 9 a.m., officers were called to a robbery with a weapon at a pharmacy in the neighbourhood of Edgemont.

Police said the man entered the pharmacy, threatened staff with a firearm then fled on foot with pharmaceuticals.

On Tuesday, at 6:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m., EPS said it was called to a pair of similar robberies involving the same person at pharmacies in Mill Woods and Ottewell.

The thief is described as:

White

Male

20 to 30 years old

6’2” to 6’3”

Medium build

He was last seen wearing tan cargo pants, patterned gloves and a dark and light blue hooded top.

Police posted video from one of the robberies to help identify the man here.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.