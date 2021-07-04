Police look to public for help finding suspect allegedly involved in theft

Police are looking to the public for help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft.

The suspect is wanted in relation to a theft at a Shoppers Drug Mart that occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Lasalle police or Crime Stoppers.

@LaSallePoliceON investigating a theft from Shoppers Drug Mart on Saturday, July 3rd at 10:00 am. @LaSallePoliceON asks for public assistance to identify this person of interest. Call @LaSallePoliceON 519 969-5210 or anonymous tips can be made to @CStoppers 519 258-8477. pic.twitter.com/DhrQkKUr5I