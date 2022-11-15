Police looking for 2 men in connection with hate-motivated assault

Police are working to identify two men wanted for questioning in connection with a possible hate crime last week.

Officials say they were notified about an incident that occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Franklin LRT station, where two males had an interaction with two other men in a vestibule.

"(They) sat directly next to them despite ample seating throughout the platform," police said in a release. "Feeling uncomfortable, the two men left the bench and stood outside the vestibule awaiting the northbound train."

Police say the two men followed them and a verbal and physical altercation ensued.

The suspects left the scene by boarding the northbound train.

"Based on additional details from the victim, our hate crime and extremism unit has taken over the investigation," police said.

"A hate crime is a criminal offence committed against a person or property, which is motivated in whole or part by the suspect’s hate, bias or prejudice towards an identifiable group. Any evidence of a hate motivation is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty of the connected crime."

The suspects are believed to be in their early 20s.

The first man was wearing a black coat with a grey, fur-lined hood, a black hat, white sneakers and had red headphones around his neck.

The second man was wearing a blue baseball hat and blue sunglasses, an orange construction jacket, blue pants and white sneakers. He was carrying a brown shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of the male suspects is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips