Police looking for 2 suspects who reportedly robbed a pizza delivery driver at knifepoint in Mississauga

Peel police are looking for two female suspects after a pizza delivery driver was reportedly robbed at knifepoint Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said they received the call a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Darcel Avenue and Dunrankin Drive in Mississauga.

A knife was seen, but nobody was physically injured, police said. However, police confirmed an unidentified amount of money was taken before the suspects ran away from the scene.

Police are looking for two female suspects. One is described by police as five-foot-six with blond hair and a thin build. She was seen wearing black pants, a hoodie, and carrying a satchel.

The second suspect is five feet tall with black hair and in her 20s, according to police. She was seen wearing a black hoodie, pants, and a mask.

