Police looking for 3 teens after stabbing in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police said three teens were involved in a Sunday night stabbing which sent a 57-year-old Waterloo man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a media release, police said it happened in the area of Albert Street and Hazel Street in Waterloo just before 10 p.m.

Police said several youths confronted the victim, and a fight ensued.

The first suspect has been described as a white boy, aged 14 to 16 years old, six feet tall, wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He was riding a black bicycle.

The second suspect has been described as a white boy aged 14 to 16 years old, 6-foot-1 with short blond hair wearing a black hoodie. The teen also had a skateboard.

The third suspect has been described as a white boy aged 14 to 16 years old wearing a grey sweater and grey pants.

The investigation is ongoing.